* Expects lending loss up to 6 bln crowns in 2016 and 2017

* Loss would be highest since 2009

* Sees losses from lending declining in 2018

* First quarter net profit falls less than forecast (Adds quote, bullets, share price, detail)

By Terje Solsvik

OSLO, April 28 Norway's biggest bank DNB expects losses from loans to nearly treble this year to the highest since the financial crisis as a slump in spending by oil firms weighs on the economy, the lender said on Thursday.

The price of North Sea crude has fallen by 60 percent since mid-2014, pushing major oil companies to slash spending on the services provided by a wide group of suppliers in Norway that have funded some or most of their assets through loans.

"There was a negative trend in the offshore service vessel and rig markets during the quarter, which had an impact on collective impairment," the bank said in its first-quarter earnings report.

By 0758 GMT, DNB's shares traded one percent higher, while European banking shares on average fell by 1.1 percent.

DNB said it now expects lending losses to rise to up to 6 billion crowns in 2016 from 2.27 billion in 2015, above an average forecast of 5.06 billion in a Reuters poll.

That would be DNB's biggest loss from loans since it booked charges of 7.7 billion crowns in 2009 at the height of the global financial crisis.

"The level of impairment in 2017 is expected to be on a level with the estimate for 2016. A reduction in impairment losses is anticipated in 2018," the bank said.

For the first quarter, DNB said its net profit fell 20 percent to 5.22 billion crowns ($641 million) from 6.54 billion crowns a year earlier, albeit above an average forecast of 4.96 billion in the Reuters poll of analysts.

"Overall the report is a bit on the weak side," Swedbank analyst Bengt Kirkoen said.

"The key thing here is that they're increasing their guidance on lending losses. It's also a bit weak on key income lines like net interest income and provisions."

DNB's tier one capital ratio increased to a record 15.2 percent in the quarter from 12.7 percent a year ago, near the company's goal of 15.5 percent, and it reiterated a plan to raise dividends once the target has been reached.

($1 = 8.1480 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by David Clarke)