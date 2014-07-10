BRIEF-Tian shan development holding tian shan real estate and tianshan construction entered into financial assistance agreement
* Tian Shan Real Estate and Tianshan Construction entered into financial assistance agreement
OSLO, July 10 DNB, Norway's largest bank, said it was on schedule to fulfill new capital requirements for Norwegian banks as it posted second-quarter results that lagged forecasts on Thursday.
The bank posted a net profit of 4.65 billion crowns ($755.97 million), lagging the 4.77 billions crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts, up from 3.80 billions crowns at the same time a year ago. ($1 = 6.1510 Norwegian Kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)
* Says its subsidiary Taishin Securities will merge with Ta Chong Securities with merger record date of July 31
ZURICH, March 13 Switzerland's tax authority may provide administrative assistance to France in a case involving the French subsidiary of UBS, the Swiss federal supreme court has ruled, newswire SDA reported on Monday.