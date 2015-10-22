* Says dividend policy is unchanged

* Pre-tax operating profit NOK 8.1 bln vs forecast 8.0 bln (Adds detail)

OSLO Oct 22 DNB, Norway's largest bank, said it maintained its dividend policy despite having to meet larger capital adequacy requirements next year, after posting third-quarter earnings slightly above expectations on Thursday.

DNB said it kept its target of a more than 50 percent payout ratio when capital requirements were reached and that the dividend for 2015 was expected to be at the same level as for 2014, when the payout ratio was 30 percent of earnings.

"DNB will reach the requirements through a combination of retained earnings, dynamic management of the balance sheet and strengthened capital efficiency measures," it said in a statement. "Our dividend policy is unchanged."

The bank said it would provide more details on Nov. 25 when it holds a day of briefings for analysts and investors.

DNB said its regulatory capital ratio requirements increased to 15 percent by the end of next year against 13.5 percent by the end of this year.

DNB's pretax operating profit before impairment charges rose to 8.1 billion crowns ($990.5 million) from 7.6 billion a year ago, slightly above forecasts for 8.0 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.1779 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Gwladys Fouche; Editing by David Holmes)