OSLO, July 12 DNB, Norway's largest bank, cautioned of higher loan losses this year due to weak oil prices as it reported second-quarter net profit in line with forecasts on Tuesday..

Loan losses in the quarter more than tripled on the year to 2.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($271.57 million) compared to expectations for 1.6 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 8.4692 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)