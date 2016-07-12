* Raises outlook for 2016 loan losses

* Q2 net profit broadly in line with forecasts

* Repeats dividend target

* DNB stock worst performer in Stoxx 600 index (Adds CEO comments, analyst, updates share price)

By Stine Jacobsen

OSLO, July 12 Shares in DNB plummeted on Tuesday as Norway's largest bank warned of higher loan losses this year and reported a tripling of second-quarter impairments, reflecting a slump in the oil sector.

The price of North Sea crude has fallen 60 percent since mid-2014, pushing major oil companies to slash spending on the services provided by a wide group of suppliers in Norway that have funded some or most of their assets through loans.

DNB was the sharpest faller on the Stoxx Europe 600 index , trading down around 7 percent at 0945 GMT, due to a drop in net interest income to 8.5 billion crowns ($1.01 billion) from 8.7 billion last year, below the 8.8 billion expected in a Reuters poll.

In addition, DNB said it was likely that impairments would be higher this year than its guidance of 6 billion crowns. Analysts in the Reuters poll had expected 2016 loan losses to reach 5.9 billion crowns.

"The level of impairment will probably be higher, as some of the losses related to the downturn in the petroleum industry are materialising earlier than we expected," Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said in a statement.

Still, the bank maintained its outlook for loan losses to be up to 18 billion crowns in the 2016-2018 period.

In the second quarter, loan losses more than tripled from the same quarter last year to 2.3 billion Norwegian crowns, higher than the 1.6 billion crowns expected by analysts.

However, DNB's tier one capital ratio was steady at 15.2 percent and it repeated its goal of returning to a more than 50 percent dividend payout ratio when it reaches a target of 15.5 percent, which the bank aims to achieve by next year at the latest.

For this year the bank still aims for a dividend payout in the high range of 30 to 50 percent of this year's net profit, DNB's CEO told Reuters.

Asked whether a more than 50 percent ratio might already be reached this year, Bjerke said: "It might, but we are saying to the market that it should not be expected."

Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) warned in June that banks risked higher lending losses following a downturn in the economy triggered by low crude prices. .

"In sum, the worsened credit quality and increased loan loss guidance is likely to scare a lot of new potential owners away for a while," Arctic Securities, which has a buy recommendation on DNB's stock, said in a note to clients.

As analysts are likely to increase their loan loss estimates, earnings per share and dividend per share could be revised down 6-7 percent, Arctic said.

Shares in DNB are down around 14 percent since the start of this year, outperforming a 27 percent drop in Thomson Reuters Europe Banks index

($1 = 8.4692 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Gwladys Fouche, Jason Neely and Adrian Croft)