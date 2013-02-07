BRIEF-Popolare Sondrio offers new 2022 bond in debt swap for up to 157 mln euros
* Launches voluntary bond exchange offer for up to 157 million euros
OSLO Feb 7 DNB, Norway's biggest bank, reported fourth-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on Thursday and said it expected loan losses to remain on roughly the same level this year as in 2012.
Fourth-quarter net profit fell to 3.81 billion Norwegian crowns ($694.09 million), from 4.09 billion a year ago, beating expectations for 3.32 billion. ($1 = 5.4892 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* Launches voluntary bond exchange offer for up to 157 million euros
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on Friday creating a joint investment fund into which each country will invest up to $500 million.
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.