OSLO Feb 9 DNB, Norway's biggest bank, slashed its dividend in half on Thursday, heeding calls by regulators to retain more of its earnings to beef up capital levels.

DNB cut its dividend on 2011 earnings to 2.0 crowns per share, below the 4.0 paid a year earlier and also short of expectations for 2.3 crowns in a poll of analysts.

"When considering the dividend proposal for 2011, the Board of Directors has taken the new regulatory capital adequacy requirements into account while focusing on conducting a consistent long-term dividend policy," the bank said.

Its fourth-quarter net profit fell to 4.09 billion crowns ($713 million) from 5.28 billion crowns a year earlier, mostly due to a five-fold increase in tax obligations, but came well ahead of expectations for 3.63 billion crowns.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)