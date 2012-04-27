OSLO, April 27 DNB, Norway's biggest bank, reported a 38 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Friday due to big one-off financial loss, and warned that reaching its full-year target would be "challenging".

DNB, one of the biggest lenders to the global shipping industry, said its quarterly net profit fell to 1.76 billion crowns ($306.94 million) from 2.85 billion crowns a year earlier, missing market expectations for 2.66 billion crowns.

"The group's financial ambitions remain firm, but will be more challenging to reach due to lower interest rate expectations and the negative accounting effect of basis swaps," DNB said.

The bank's bottom line sank as it booked a 2.43 billion crown loss on the fair value adjustment of its swaps, an item which is not associated with core operations and which can show wide swings depending on market conditions.

Its net interest income rose 10.4 percent after it did not pass on central bank rate cuts onto mortgage customers.

DNB has performed relative well against its international peers thanks to Norway's healthy economic performance, strong state finances and low unemployment. However, regulators have repeatedly told DNB it needed more capital to meet future capital regulations. ($1 = 5.7340 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)