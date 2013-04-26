BRIEF-PTSB eyeing double digit share of 6.5-7 bln euro mortgage market
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
OSLO/STOCKHOLM April 26 Norway's largest bank DNB forecast stronger net interest income in the months ahead as it reported first-quarter results that beat expectations on Friday.
Its net profit rose to 3.18 billion Norwegian crowns ($541 million), from 1.76 billion at the same time last year, beating the 2.6 billion expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The bank said impairment losses on loans this year would be similar to 2012. ($1 = 5.8793 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo and Mia Shanley in Stockholm)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan ($361.89 million)