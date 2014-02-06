BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
OSLO Feb 6 DNB, Norway's biggest bank, reported fourth-quarter earnings well above forecasts on Thursday as loan losses fell sharply even as net interest income grew in line with forecasts.
DNB's pretax operating profit rose 54 percent to 6.86 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.10 billion), well above forecasts for 5.74 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 6.2428 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
BRUSSELS, March 21 The European Commission wants a decision on the relocation of the European Banking Authority (EBA) from London before the end of Britain's EU divorce talks, the EU executive vice president said on Tuesday, raising the possibility of a merger with another EU agency based in Frankfurt.
CARACAS, March 21 Venezuela has stopped publishing money supply data, depriving the public of the best available tool to ascertain soaring inflation in one of the world's worst-performing economies.