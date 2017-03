OSLO May 8 DNB, Norway's largest bank, reported first-quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday as loan losses virtually evaporated, with the firm saying loan losses would be below normal this year.

The bank posted a pretax operating profit of 7.30 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.23 billion), beating the 6.38 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and up from 4.32 billion crowns at the same time a year ago. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)