OSLO Oct 4 Norway's biggest bank, DNB, said on Thursday it would record an unrealised loss of 570 million Norwegian crowns ($98.98 million) in the third quarter from fair-value adjustments to basis swap derivatives.

In the third quarter of 2011, the bank recorded a positive effect of 1.4 billion crowns, while there was a negative effect of 2.43 billion crowns first quarter of 2012 and a positive effect of 1.08 billion in the second quarter.

The mark-to-market adjustments to these swaps will over the lifetime of the derivatives have zero effect on profits. ($1 = 5.7590 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)