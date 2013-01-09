OSLO Jan 9 DNB, Norway's biggest bank,
will book a 235 million crown ($41.90 million) accounting gain
on the mark-to-market adjustment of its basis swaps, it said on
Wednesday.
For the full year, however, the accounting adjustment for
its swaps will result in a 1.69 billion crown loss, it said in a
statement.
Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in
connection with long-term funding in international capital
markets where the funding currency is converted to crowns.
However, over the lifetime of the product, the
mark-to-market adjustments will have zero effect, it added.
($1 = 5.6084 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)