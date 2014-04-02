OSLO, April 2 DNB, Norway's biggest
bank, will book a 596 million crown ($99.76 million) accounting
loss on the mark-to-market adjustment of its basis swaps, it
said on Wednesday.
The first quarter figure compares to a loss of 233 million
crowns a year earlier and a 235 million crown gain three months
earlier.
Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in
connection with long-term funding in international capital
markets where the funding currency is converted to crowns.
However, over the lifetime of the product, the
mark-to-market adjustments will have zero effect, it added.
($1 = 5.9743 Norwegian Krones)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)