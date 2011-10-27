(Adds detail)

* Q3 pretax profit NOK 4.07 bln vs forecast 3.96 bln

* Q3 net interest income NOK 6.39 bln vs forecast 6.15 bln

Oct 27 Norway's biggest bank, DnB NOR, on Thursday reported a smaller than expected fall third quarter pretax profit and stuck to its financial targets, although it said reaching them would be tougher in the current economic climate.

Its third-quarter pretax profit fell to 4.07 billion Norwegian crowns ($734 million) from 4.16 billion a year ago, compared with a forecast of 3.96 billion in a Reuters poll and 4.67 billion in the second quarter.

"Due to lower interest rate levels, high financial market volatility, more sluggish growth and new regulatory requirements, it may be more demanding to reach the financial targets in the short term," DnB NOR said in a statement.

"However, the Group's strategy and long-term targets remain unchanged."

Net interest income rose to 6.39 billion crowns from 5.98 billion a year ago, beating analysts' mean estimate of 6.15 billion and against 6.05 billion in the second quarter.

A strong Norwegian economy with its rising housing market has helped credit growth remain high, although competition has held back lending margins. ($1 = 5.543 Norwegian Krones) (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)