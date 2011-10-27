(Adds detail)
* Q3 pretax profit NOK 4.07 bln vs forecast 3.96 bln
* Q3 net interest income NOK 6.39 bln vs forecast 6.15 bln
Oct 27 Norway's biggest bank, DnB NOR,
on Thursday reported a smaller than expected fall
third quarter pretax profit and stuck to its financial targets,
although it said reaching them would be tougher in the current
economic climate.
Its third-quarter pretax profit fell to 4.07 billion
Norwegian crowns ($734 million) from 4.16 billion a year ago,
compared with a forecast of 3.96 billion in a Reuters poll and
4.67 billion in the second quarter.
"Due to lower interest rate levels, high financial market
volatility, more sluggish growth and new regulatory
requirements, it may be more demanding to reach the financial
targets in the short term," DnB NOR said in a statement.
"However, the Group's strategy and long-term targets remain
unchanged."
Net interest income rose to 6.39 billion crowns from 5.98
billion a year ago, beating analysts' mean estimate of 6.15
billion and against 6.05 billion in the second quarter.
A strong Norwegian economy with its rising housing market
has helped credit growth remain high, although competition has
held back lending margins.
($1 = 5.543 Norwegian Krones)
