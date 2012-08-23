* Calvalley continuing discussions with some third parties
* Calvalley shares fell 20 pct
Aug 23 Calvalley Petroleum Inc said it
is still in talks with several third parties after Oslo-listed
DNO International ASA dropped its pursuit of the
company.
Calvalley's shares, which fell as much as 20 percent to a
low of C$1.89, recouped some of the losses to trade down 7
percent at C$2.20 on Thursday afternoon on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
DNO said it was no longer interested in making an offer to
buy Calvalley as the Canadian company failed to provide enough
information regarding legal claims against it by Al-Zarqa
Electricity.
The claims were related to an agreement dated Dec. 19, 1996,
Calvalley said in a statement, without giving more details.
Calvalley could not be immediately reached for comments.
"DNO would not agree to execute a confidentiality agreement
and therefore no information in connection with this matter
(Al-Zarqa litigation) was provided," Calvalley said in the
statement.
DNO said in early July it planned a C$216.8 million cash
offer for Calvalley, only to pull its offer one week later
citing some "recent news". It had, however, kept a window open
to have further talks with Calvalley.
Calvalley said on Thursday it had signed confidentiality
agreements with some third parties as part of its process to
review strategic options.