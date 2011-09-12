OSLO, Sept 12 Norwegian oil firm DNO
International said on Monday production at its Tawke
field in Iraqi Kurdistan was back to around 50,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day after a pipeline malfunction on Sunday.
"There was a stoppage which lasted for about 26 hours, but
now we are back again at full production," said DNO spokesman
Tom Bratlie. "We have had to live with some downtime since we
started producing again in February."
Oil exports on the main pipeline from Iraq's Kurdish region,
where Norway's DNO has operations, were halted due to technical
problems and "malpractice", the region's government said on
Sunday.
The Kurdistan Regional Government said Iraq's North Oil
Company had "serious technical difficulties" with its main
export pipeline, which carries about 100,000 barrels of crude
per day, and labelled "false" reports that exports had been
deliberately suspended.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Victoria Klesty;
editing by Jason Neely)