OSLO Feb 17 DNO is about to
restart production at several oil fields in Yemen after striking
state pipeline workers there decided to go back to work, the
Norwegian oil firm said on Friday.
The company on Tuesday ceased production of some 4,500
barrels of oil per day on a working interest basis due to the
strike by employees of state-owned oil firm PetroMasila.
"Given the very short stoppage this will have no significant
impact on DNO," said a company spokesman, adding that production
would restart Friday afternoon or evening.
The strike began last week, he said, but DNO was able to
continue producing until Tuesday by putting the output into
storage tanks.
