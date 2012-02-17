OSLO Feb 17 DNO is about to restart production at several oil fields in Yemen after striking state pipeline workers there decided to go back to work, the Norwegian oil firm said on Friday.

The company on Tuesday ceased production of some 4,500 barrels of oil per day on a working interest basis due to the strike by employees of state-owned oil firm PetroMasila.

"Given the very short stoppage this will have no significant impact on DNO," said a company spokesman, adding that production would restart Friday afternoon or evening.

The strike began last week, he said, but DNO was able to continue producing until Tuesday by putting the output into storage tanks. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs)