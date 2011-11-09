* Q3 EBIT 17.4 mln crowns vs forecast 1 mln crown loss
* Strong cash position as it digests RAK and looks for new
deals
* Predicts stable Tawke output, may upgrade capacity
* Unrest in Yemen hobbling expansion plans there
* Aims for secondary listing in London "around mid-2012"
(Adds CEO interview, analyst, background, details)
By Walter Gibbs
OSLO, Nov 9 Norwegian group DNO is
cash-strong and ready to pursue acquisitions while boosting oil
exploration and output across the Middle East and North Africa,
as it integrates the Persian Gulf assets of Dubai-based RAK
Petroleum.
"We will take an active part in acquisitions and other
transactions that will grow the company further," chief
executive Helge Eide told Reuters after posting
better-than-expected third-quarter results on Wednesday.
He said a $60 million payment for Iraqi exports brought
DNO's cash pile to 1.97 billion Norwegian crowns ($352 million)
at quarter's end, giving DNO a menu of growth options a week
after shareholders approved its all-shares purchase of RAK for
$250 million.
"We have a lot of things on our plate to go ahead and start
investing in," Eide said, citing plans to revive sagging
production in Yemen and upgrade capacity at its prize Tawke
field in Iraqi Kurdistan if and when authorities there resolve a
political dispute hampering revenue flows.
DNO said it swung to a third-quarter operating profit of
17.4 million crowns, from a 124 million crown loss a year ago.
That compared with a forecast for a 1 million crown loss in a
Reuters poll and DNO's second-quarter operating profit of 355
million crowns, which included a special $104 million payment
under erratic Iraqi export terms.
DNO said the exact nature of the $60 million it banked from
Iraqi exports was unclear, preventing it from booking the amount
as revenue yet.
Classified as a "cash advance", the money nonetheless helped
swell DNO's net profit line to 299 million crowns from 216
million last quarter and a net loss of 145 million crowns in the
same period last year.
Also flattering the bottom line was a 255-million-crown gain
from the sale of shares in Det Norske Oljeselskap .
After rising more than 2 percent in early trading DNO's
shares backtracked to 6.88 crowns at 1114 GMT, down 1.64 percent
on the day on an Oslo bourse off 1.85 percent.
Anders Holte, an analyst at ABG Sundal Collier, said he saw
nothing in the report to move the stock since investors care
more about DNO's outlook in Iraq -- which was largely unchanged
-- than quarterly performance.
Wednesday's share decline came largely from investors
realising that a tender offer for DNO shares announced on Monday
had little credibility, he said.
"I think the share price is just reverting back to where it
was before the offer as people came to realise it's not likely
to obtain any meaningful momentum," Holte said.
A small drilling firm run by a former DNO chairman had said
it would buy up to a third of DNO shares at 10 crowns per share
payable in the drilling firm's relatively illiquid shares. That
briefly sent DNO shares as high as 7.39 crowns on Monday.
Eide said RAK, which operates modest fields off the United
Arab Emirates and Oman, should bring a measure of stability to
DNO's rollercoaster earnings after the deal closes in early
January.
"Through the merger we will get a regular production, cash
flow and revenue stream from (RAK's) Bukha and West Bhuka
fields," he said, pointing to RAK's $30 million operating profit
on $48.5 million in revenue through the first half of 2011.
The legal framework of DNO's Iraqi operations remains
uncertain as the central government challenges the validity of
the Kurdish regional government's contracts with DNO and dozens
of other companies.
Baghdad has said it wants to replace those
production-sharing contracts with leaner "service contracts" in
a dispute that has hampered revenue flows.
DNO said output at its key Kurdish Tawke field slowed in the
third quarter due partly to pipeline problems, and said
production would likely "continue at current levels" ahead.
The field produced 52,000 barrels per day(bpd) on average in
the third quarter. DNO said it would seek to upgrade capacity at
Tawke to 100,000 bpd from the current 70,000 bpd if its contract
terms were clarified.
Eide said a field development that was key to reversing
DNO's production slide in Yemen had been delayed by a year to
mid-2013 "essentially because of the political unrest" in the
Middle Eastern country.
He also said a long-planned share listing for the company in
London could be realised in mid-2012.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Jon Loades-Carter)