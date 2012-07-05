(Adds quotes, details)
OSLO, July 5 Norwegian oil firm DNO
International said it is ramping up oil production in
Iraq as it confirmed an oil discovery in the country's
resource-rich Tawke field and has resumed drilling operations in
Yemen.
DNO, which explores and produces oil and gas in Iraq and
Yemen and plans to expand activities in North Africa and the
Middle East, had a gross production of 50,948 barrels of oil
equivalent per day in the first quarter in the Kurdistan region,
making up the bulk of the company's output.
"In parallel with its stepped up operational activities in
the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the company continues to ramp up
production and sales of oil to the local market," it said in a
statement on Thursday, without providing further details.
Asked how higher production and sales in Kurdistan could
affect earnings, DNO spokesman Tom Bratlie said: "We expect that
the second quarter will be in line with our guidance."
DNO shares were up marginally in early trade, outperforming
a small decline on the Oslo benchmark index.
DNO also confirmed oil in its Peshkabir-1 well, in an area
west of its prize Tawke field in the Kurdistan region, which is
currently producing oil.
It will now undertake a detailed evaluation of the results,
temporarily suspending the well for possible reentry later this
year.
DNO, one of the first oil firms to enter Iraq after the
U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, is halfway to its
planned 3,085-metre depth in its Tawke-18 well.
DNO has been aiming for Tawke to produce 100,000 barrels per
day before the end of this year.
DNO also provided an update on its activities in Yemen,
where it has restarted active operations following the return of
service contractors and rig personnel.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have long been targets of
attacks by militants in the unstable and impoverished country,
but attacks on energy infrastructure have become more frequent
since anti-government protests last year created a power vacuum.
Drilling in DNO's Tsour-27 well was due to start on July 2
while the company expects to produce its first oil in Yaalen at
the end of 2013. Early production capabilities in this well
could deliver 5,000 barrels of oil per day and output could
double at a later stage, the firm said.
