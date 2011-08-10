* Timing of share buyback unclear

* Q2 EBITDA NOK 565 mln, vs NOK 171 mln a year ago

* Tawke payment from Kurdistan government booked for Q2

* DNO shares rise 14 percent, outperforming Oslo bourse

OSLO, Aug 10 Norwegian oil company DNO more than tripled second-quarter core earnings and said it would buy back shares due to turmoil in the financial markets, lifting its stock price on Wednesday.

DNO also said it had booked a key $104 million payment from its prize Tawke field in Iraqi Kurdistan for the second quarter.

"Given the ongoing sell-off and and sharp declines in global securities, we have decided to invest available cash to capitalise on the undervaluation of the company's share price," chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani said.

DNO said the timing and the size of the buyback would depend on "market conditions". Its shares were up 14 percent to 4.96 crowns at 0749 GMT when the Oslo benchmark index was up 3.6 percent.

DNO was originally due to publish second-quarter results on Aug. 17 but published preliminary figures ahead of time.

It said preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 565 million Norwegian crowns ($102 million), up from 171 million a year ago.

Arctic Securities analyst Trond Omdal said core earnings were "mainly in line" with his expectations and that financial items added to the income.

"We agree with them that the share price is too low," he said. "It does not take into account their extremely strengthened cah position or that they have received their first export payment (from Kurdistan)."

DNO said its cash position as of June 30 was 1.245 trillion crowns.

Sales rose to 730 million crowns from 285 million in the same period last year, DNO said of its preliminary tally, while gross profit rose to 430 million from 129 million a year ago.

($1=5.530 Norwegian Crown)