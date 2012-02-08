UPDATE 7-Oil drops on worries of swelling U.S. stockpiles
* Coming Up: API U.S. stockpile data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) (New throughout, adds comments, spread move, changes byline, dateline from LONDON)
OSLO Feb 8 Norwegian oil company DNO's fourth-quarter earnings were well above market expectations after a strong end of 2011, the company said on Wednesday, a week ahead of its formal earnings report.
Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for October-December came in at around 660 million Norwegian crowns ($155.97 million), up from the 87 million profit in the fourth quarter of 2010.
DNO is due to relese its quarterly figures on Feb. 15. ($1 = 5.7704 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
* Coming Up: API U.S. stockpile data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) (New throughout, adds comments, spread move, changes byline, dateline from LONDON)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 22 TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it plans to offer a flat toll on its Mainline system that takes natural gas from western Canada to southern Ontario, three months after shippers balked at the previous varied toll structure that they saw as too high.