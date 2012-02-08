OSLO Feb 8 Norwegian oil company DNO's fourth-quarter earnings were well above market expectations after a strong end of 2011, the company said on Wednesday, a week ahead of its formal earnings report.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for October-December came in at around 660 million Norwegian crowns ($155.97 million), up from the 87 million profit in the fourth quarter of 2010.

DNO is due to relese its quarterly figures on Feb. 15. ($1 = 5.7704 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)