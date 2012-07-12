OSLO, July 12 Norwegian oil and gas company DNO
has decided not to proceed with its plans to buy
Toronto-listed Calvalley Petroleum Inc, the company
said on Thursday.
DNO had planned to offer C$216.8 million in cash to buy
Calvalley Petroleum to bolster its reserves in Yemen, but
reconsiderered after Calvalley disclosed that one of its
partners had the option to match the offer and acquire either
all or their proportionate share of the 25 percent working
interest in its Yemen block.
"DNO International looks forward to learning Calvalley's
response to the Notice before determining whether or how best to
engage in a constructive dialogue towards any transaction," the
firm said.
(Reporting By Victoria Klesty)