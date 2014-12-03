OSLO Dec 3 DNO ASA

* Confirmed receipt of USD 30 million as first payment for oil exported by Kurdistan Regional Government from Tawke field during 2014

* Payment will be shared by DNO (USD 20.625 million) and partner Genel Energy plc (USD 9.375 million), reflecting their relative participation in Tawke license operated by DNO.

"This payment and the payments to follow until producers receive full contractual entitlements for exports propel us towards regularisation and internationalisation of the oil industry in Kurdistan," said Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani, DNO's Executive Chairman. (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)