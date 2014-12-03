UPDATE 1-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
OSLO Dec 3 DNO ASA
* Confirmed receipt of USD 30 million as first payment for oil exported by Kurdistan Regional Government from Tawke field during 2014
* Payment will be shared by DNO (USD 20.625 million) and partner Genel Energy plc (USD 9.375 million), reflecting their relative participation in Tawke license operated by DNO.
* "This payment and the payments to follow until producers receive full contractual entitlements for exports propel us towards regularisation and internationalisation of the oil industry in Kurdistan," said Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani, DNO's Executive Chairman. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
SANTIAGO, March 13 BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday.
LONDON, March 13 Brevan Howard Asset Management, a British hedge fund, has sought an injunction to prevent Reuters publishing a story that the firm says is based on confidential information.