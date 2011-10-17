* Norwegian producer finds Iraqi buyers as pipeline exports
fall
* DNO Kurdish exports cut to 25,000/day due technical
glitches
* Export revenue feud continues between Baghdad, Kurdish
region
OSLO, Oct 17 Norwegian oil company DNO
said it had diverted a third of its Iraqi crude production to
domestic markets to improve "the stability of its revenue
stream" amid a spate of export troubles.
Citing technical problems in its export pipeline, the
company said on Monday it had found three buyers for a total of
675,000 barrels from its Tawke and Bastora fields at prices
between $50 and $55 per barrel.
The announcement came after Iraq's deputy prime minister,
Hussein al-Shahristani, repeated his rejection of export
contracts that DNO and some 40 other firms have signed with
Kurdistan's regional government without Baghdad's
approval.
The long-running feud between the central government, which
says it controls all Iraqi oil, and Kurdish officials who demand
regional control has resulted in a throttling of payments to DNO
and other producers in Iraq's northern region.
Exports from DNO's premier Tawke field reached 70,000
barrels per day earlier this year before a spate of technical
glitches restricted the flow, the company has said. Exports now
average 25,000 barrels a day, it said on Monday.
"We are very pleased to have been given the green light by
the authorities to commence cash sales to the local market and
at a price twice last year's levels," DNO Chief Executive Helge
Eide said in a statement.
"At current rates, DNO's local sales bring another $15
million in payments to the company on a monthly basis which
allows our operations to be self funding across our portfolio."
DNO first sold Tawke oil on the local market at sharply
reduced prices in 2009 and 2010, after the central government
refused to hand over revenue from an initial flow of DNO
exports.
Those local sales continued until earlier this year, when
exports resumed amid signs of a thaw in the Iraqi feud and
partial compensation to DNO.
DNO said the new round of deliveries to local buyers had
averaged 10,000 barrels a day, with payments received in advance
and accruing fully to DNO's account.
(Reporting By Walter Gibbs; Editing by David Holmes)