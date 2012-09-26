OSLO, Sept 26 Norwegian oil firm DNO has significantly increased its exports from Iraqi Kurdistan since news of a deal between the national and Kurdistan regional governments several weeks ago, the company said on Wednesday.

"We exported 40,000 barrels a day in August and the first two weeks in September," spokesman Tom Bratlie said. "We increased exports after the positive messages of the agreement between Baghdad and Erbil and we now export significantly more than 40,000 barrels a day." (Reporting by Henrik Stolen)