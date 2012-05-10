OSLO May 10 Norwegian oil and gas firm DNO lifted its proved and probable oil reserves estimate by 35 percent on Thursday after incorporating data from wells recently completed or underway in the Tawke field in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

It lifted its reserves estimate to 502 million barrels of oil from 372 million barrels at 31 December 2011 and set its gas reserves at 165 billion cubic feet as of 31 March 2012.

Its remaining proved plus probable company working interest share of Tawke reserves is 455 million barrels at 31 March 2012 compared to 346 million barrels at 31 December 2011, it said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)