OSLO Oct 8 Norwegian oil and gas company DNO International don't yet know how big an oil payment it will receive from Iraqi authorities, a spokesman said on Monday.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Monday received a first installment of 650 billion Iraqi dinars ($558.90 million) from Baghdad to be distributed to foreign companies exporting oil.

"We don't yet know how this money is to be divided and how much of it we will get," DNO spokesman Tom Bratlie told Reuters. "But it is positive KRG has received the money," he added.

Iraqi Kurdistan's leading oil producer, Genel Energy , said on Monday it would keep crude exports flowing after the KRG finally received an initial payment from Baghdad. [ID:nL6E8L8B45}