OSLO Nov 6 Norwegian oil firm DNO
found more oil in the Benenan field in Iraq's Kurdistan region,
more than doubling its proven and probable reserves in the
field, DNO said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Benenan-3 on the Erbil license encountered an additional
210 meter oil column in the Najmeh reservoir which is expected
to lift the Benenan field's gross proven and probable
oil-in-place volumes from 300 million barrels to an estimated
600-700 million barrels, DNO said.
DNO holds a 40 percent working interest and is the operator
of the Erbil license.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)