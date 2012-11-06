OSLO Nov 6 Norwegian oil firm DNO found more oil in the Benenan field in Iraq's Kurdistan region, more than doubling its proven and probable reserves in the field, DNO said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Benenan-3 on the Erbil license encountered an additional 210 meter oil column in the Najmeh reservoir which is expected to lift the Benenan field's gross proven and probable oil-in-place volumes from 300 million barrels to an estimated 600-700 million barrels, DNO said.

DNO holds a 40 percent working interest and is the operator of the Erbil license. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)