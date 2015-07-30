(Adds Q2 production, exports vs sales, current output, context)

OSLO, July 30 Norway's Middle East-focused oil firm DNO said on Thursday production from its prized Tawke field in Iraqi Kurdistan had continued after an attack on an Iraq-Turkey pipeline by redirecting volumes for local sale.

Flows along the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline carrying Kirkuk and Kurdish oil to Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan had been halted after saboteurs attacked it, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said the previous day..

DNO exports oil from Iraq via pipelines and trucks, receiving payment from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The KRG is struggling to pay oil companies; DNO has said it is owed between $500 million and $1 billion.

One of the largest producers of oil in Iraqi Kurdistan, DNO said output at the flagship field increased by around 50 percent to 152,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the second quarter from the first quarter.

Around 77 percent of production from Tawke was transferred to the KRG at Fish Khabur, on the border with Syria, for export and 20 percent went to the local market.

Producers in the region, including Gulf Keystone and Genel, began selling more to the local market this year as they were at least guaranteed upfront payment despite cheaper prices, instead of waiting for KRG payment for exports.

DNO has said before that prices for local sales were at $30 to $35 per barrel, split 50:50 with the KRG, with upfront payment. This was an improvement from last year, when the KRG took 70 percent.

The company said on Thursday it continues talks with the KRG over payments.

"In the interim, in line with other operators, DNO has curtailed new capital investments and is considering further cutbacks in operating costs," it said in an operational update.

Prior to the pipeline disruption, production at Tawke in the current quarter to date averaged 157,000 boepd.

DNO said it "is closely tracking regional security developments and will take measures to secure personnel and facilities as necessary". Its production at two blocks in Yemen remains suspended due to security issues there, it said.