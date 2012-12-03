* Market had expected bigger payment

* Timing of next payment uncertain

OSLO Dec 3 The government of Iraq's Kurdistan region has transferred $160 million to the foreign members of the Tawke oil venture as partial payment for past exports, Norwegian energy firm DNO said on Monday.

DNO's share of the payment is $116 million, which will be booked in the fourth quarter, the firm said in a statement.

Baghdad and Kurdistan agreed in September to end an oil payment dispute after the latter pledged to continue exports and Baghdad said it would pay foreign companies working there.

The payment is the third DNO has received for oil exported from the Tawke field during 2009, 2011 and 2012, following payments of $60 million in September 2011 and $104 million in June 2011.

"Of course there have been exports of oil of considerably higher value than what has been paid up until now," DNO spokesman Tom Bratlie said. He added that DNO had no information about the timing of the next payment.

"We had expected a payment (to DNO) of $170 million, so in that perspective this is a smaller payment than what both we and the market had expected," said Trond Omdal, analyst at Arctic Securities.

"It is of course positive that they get paid, but obviously there's still no clarity on when the next payment will come," he added.

DNO is close to reaching its output target for the Tawke oil field of 100,000 barrel of oil per day.

"We are building up Tawke and it will by the end of the year be able to produce 100,000 barrels per day, and this target is now soon reached," Bratlie said.

"After that, the target is to ramp up to 200,000 per day within a few years. The field absolutely has that capacity."

DNO International is the operator and holds 55 percent interest of the Tawke license, while partners Genel holds 25 percent, and the Kurdistan Regional Government 20 percent.

Shares in DNO rose 1.2 percent at 0819 GMT.