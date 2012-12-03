OSLO Dec 3 Norwegian oil and gas firm DNO said on Monday the Kurdistan Regional Government had transferred $160 million to the foreign members of the Tawke joint venture in partial payment for past oil exports of oil.

DNO's share of the payment is $116 million.

DNO International is the operator and holds 55 percent interest of the Tawke license, while partners Genel holds 25 percent, and the Kurdistan Regional Government 20 percent.