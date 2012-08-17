OSLO Aug 17 Norway-based oil firm DNO
will report a second quarter loss after booking charges relating
to its production sharing agreement in Iraqi Kurdistan and a
shutdown in Oman, it said in a statement on Friday.
DNO said the July deal with the Kurdistan Regional
Government and an offshore pipeline blockage and repair work in
Oman, would lead to a quarterly net loss of 190 million crowns
($32.03 million) after a 307 million crown profit in the
previous quarter.
($1 = 5.9319 Norwegian krone)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Cowell)