OSLO Aug 17 Norway-based oil firm DNO will report a second quarter loss after booking charges relating to its production sharing agreement in Iraqi Kurdistan and a shutdown in Oman, it said in a statement on Friday.

DNO said the July deal with the Kurdistan Regional Government and an offshore pipeline blockage and repair work in Oman, would lead to a quarterly net loss of 190 million crowns ($32.03 million) after a 307 million crown profit in the previous quarter.

($1 = 5.9319 Norwegian krone) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Cowell)