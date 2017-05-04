OSLO May 4 Middle-East focused DNO
made an unexpected return to the North Sea by announcing on
Thursday an acquisition of privately-held oil firm Origo
Exploration with 11 licenses off Norway and Britain.
DNO spun off its Norwegian assets several years ago to focus
on exploration in the Middle East and North Africa, becoming the
biggest oil producer in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.
"The transaction ... fast-tracks DNO's reentry into Norway
after a six-year hiatus during which the company has built a
successful Middle East presence," DNO said in a statement.
DNO didn't provide the value of the deal, but said it would
assume Origo's drilling commitments and obligations in seven
licenses on the Norwegian continental shelf and four on the
British continental shelf.
DNO said in a separate statement on Thursday it would also
step up its drilling in the Tawke field in Iraqi Kurdistan after
posting a net profit of $15 million for the first quarter.
Together with its partner Genel Energy, it also
plans to start regular production at the Peshkabir field,
situated west of Tawke, by the end of this year.
DNO exported 3,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from the
Peshkabir field during extended well testing program in April.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)