OSLO Oct 5 An investment company led by Norwegian oil firm DNO's ousted chairman has demanded an election of new board members and an insider-trading probe in a challenge to DNO's proposed merger with RAK Petroleum of the UAE.

Petrolia Invest, chaired by Berge Gerdt Larsen, and fellow DNO shareholder Erik Frydenboe said in a letter to DNO that they wanted their demands taken up at a Nov. 1 shareholder meeting, the main purpose of which is to approve the merger.

They called for an investigation into several financial matters involving RAK and DNO, including whether "insider information existed" in connection with a recent DNO share buyback programme.

Larsen was removed as DNO's board chairman against his will on June 9 and replaced by RAK CEO Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani. Larsen's name did not appear in the letter, which was signed on Petrolia's behalf by Kjetil Forland, whose title was not given.

DNO spokesman Tom Bratlie said the agenda of the general meeting would be expanded to accommodate the request. He also said the letter, which DNO released, had no merit.

"No, of course not, as our board clearly says in a statement today," Bratlie said. "But according to the obligations we have as a listed company we are forced to accept their proposal for additional items on the agenda."

In its statement the DNO board said it "does not support nor in any way take responsibility for the content or accusations and allegations" in the letter.

DNO statutes require a two-thirds majority at the meeting to approve a merger. RAK now owns 30 percent of DNO shares, while Petrolia Invest and two other firms in which Larson has interests own a combined 3.66 percent, according to DNO's website. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by Will Waterman)