(Adds production detail, share)
OSLO Nov 1 Norwegian oil and gas firm DNO
said that well tests in Block 8 offshore Oman showed
flows of 7,000 barrels of oil and 15 million cubic feet of gas
per day.
"West Bukha-4 will be connected to the export pipeline
system within days and, at the initial test rates, is expected
to nearly double current oil production from the West Bukha
field to 15,000 barrels per day," DNO said on Thursday.
It added that its production in the third quarter was 41,545
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) on a working interest
basis, up from 23,234 boepd in the second quarter.
"The increase is a result of resumption of oil exports from
the Tawke field in Kurdistan Region of Iraq in early August and
resumption of oil and gas production from the West Bukha field
in early September," DNO said.
DNO shares were 2.8 percent higher at 1101 GMT.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)