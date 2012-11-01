(Adds production detail, share)

OSLO Nov 1 Norwegian oil and gas firm DNO said that well tests in Block 8 offshore Oman showed flows of 7,000 barrels of oil and 15 million cubic feet of gas per day.

"West Bukha-4 will be connected to the export pipeline system within days and, at the initial test rates, is expected to nearly double current oil production from the West Bukha field to 15,000 barrels per day," DNO said on Thursday.

It added that its production in the third quarter was 41,545 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) on a working interest basis, up from 23,234 boepd in the second quarter.

"The increase is a result of resumption of oil exports from the Tawke field in Kurdistan Region of Iraq in early August and resumption of oil and gas production from the West Bukha field in early September," DNO said.

DNO shares were 2.8 percent higher at 1101 GMT.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)