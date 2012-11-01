First Solar swings to loss on restructuring, impairment charges
Feb 21 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, swung to a quarterly loss, as the company recorded charges related to a transition to a new module.
OSLO Nov 1 Norwegian oil and gas firm DNO said on Thursday its new well tests in Block 8 offshore Oman showed flows of 7,000 barrels of oil and 15 million cubic feet of gas per day.
"West Bukha-4 will be connected to the export pipeline system within days and, at the initial test rates, is expected to nearly double current oil production from the West Bukha field to 15,000 barrels per day," DNO said. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
Feb 21 Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil producer, posted a bigger quarterly loss as production fell and expenses rose.
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 The new head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday that America need not choose between jobs and the environment, in a nod to the energy industry as the White House prepares executive orders that could come as soon as this week to roll back Obama-era regulation.