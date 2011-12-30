OSLO Dec 30 DNO

* DNO's working interest (WI) production from Yemen in November 2011 was 4,388 bopd and the NE production was 2,467 barrels of oil per day.

* DNO's WI production from the Tawke Field in November 2011 was 26,646 bopd.

* The gross production from the Tawke field during November was 42,798 bopd. The production level is expected to increase to around 60,000 bopd for December.

* DNO's year-to-date working interest production was 39,760 bopd.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)