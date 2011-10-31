* Shareholder vote on Tuesday on Norwegian-Emirati tie-up

* RAK Petroleum agrees to limit stake in Norway's DNO

* RAK to curb dilution by accepting fewer new shares

* A leading shareholder rebel swings in favour of deal

* "Sentiment has turned in favour of the merger" - RAK boss (Adds results of compromise deal, quotes from RAK chairman, shareholder group)

By Walter Gibbs

OSLO, Oct 31 A proposed merger between Norwegian oil firm DNO and RAK Petroleum appeared back on track on Monday after the Dubai company said it would reduce its post-deal stake to 30 percent from 40 percent and accept more DNO treasury shares and fewer dilutive new ones in payment.

The merger plan, which faces a shareholder vote on Tuesday, had drawn fire from DNO shareholders who thought RAK would end up with too much power in the new firm and that it was using its existing 30-percent stake in DNO to impose unfair terms.

At a press conference on Monday RAK Chairman and CEO Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani, who also chairs the DNO board, acceded to several demands by a major DNO shareholder faction that opposed the all-shares deal.

He then added: "I believe sentiment has turned in favour of this merger."

At his side was the head of the DNO Initiative, Torstein Oeygarden, who said the 600 people and five percent of DNO shares that he represented would now vote in favour.

He looked at Mossavar-Rahmani and said: "He is definietely the right man to lead DNO forward."

DNO's management and board proposed the tie-up to expand the Oslo-based company's footprint beyond its prize Tawke field in Iraqi Kurdistan and declining producton in Yemen.

RAK operates modest fields off Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Before the compromise, Oeygarden's group and a separate anti-merger faction led by former DNO Chairman Berge Gerdt Larsen had said they and independent opponents were close to gaining the one-third of voting shares needed to block the deal.

Oeygarden said the new terms would satisfy most objections and he predicted the merger would pass on Tuesday.

DNO said later that its board would change the proposal to cut the number of new DNO shares among the total that Emirates-based RAK is due in the merger.

While RAK was originally to get about 144 million new shares, the revision specifies 73.4 million to 127.9 million new ones and up to 80 million in treasury shares.

DNO then launched an open market tender offer for up to 54.5 million of its common shares after reviving a buyback plan in which it had previously bought 25.5 million shares of an authorised 80 million.

The proposed deal values DNO at $1.64 billion, or 9.50 crowns per share, and RAK at $250 million.

DNO's share closed the day up 2.58 percent at 6.57 crowns after reaching 6.99 crowns before the peace deal between RAK and the rebel shareholder group.

RAK fills two of DNO's five board seats. While the transaction would still see RAK's stake rise to 40 percent, Mossavar-Rahmani pledged to divest back to 30 percent by the end of 2012.

Opponents had said a 40-percent RAK stake could scare off bigger players that might otherwise bid for DNO.

"If they reduce RAK's shareholding from 40 percent to 30 percent, this would be positive for shareholders," said Terra Markets analyst Irmantas Vaskela. "This would remove an obstacle for a takeover bid from another company."

Other concessions made by Mossavar-Rahmani included support for shuffling the DNO board to include someone proposed by small shareholders and deferral of a proposal to issue 100 million new shares in connection with a planned London share listing.

Mossavar-Rahmani said he sees an enlarged DNO as a substantial player in future Middle Eastern and North African mergers and acquisitions.

He replaced Larsen on the DNO board in June and has faced a stream of criticism from Larsen backers since.

Ketil Forland, an anti-merger activist who runs a Larsen-controlled investment firm, said Monday's revisions were "positive" but said he still thought DNO was overpaying and that there was no guarantee RAK would divest a quarter of its post-merger shares as promised.

He said he and his allies representing more than four percent of shares would not announce their voting intention until Tuesday's general meeting. (Additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche.Editing by Jane Merriman and David Cowell)