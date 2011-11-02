(Repeats to extra customers with no changes to text)
* Norwegian-Dubai tie-up approved by 76 percent of voting
shares
* "Strong endorsement", says man who chairs both companies
* Deal likely to close in January
* DNO shares rise 2.13 percent as Oslo bourse plunges
By Walter Gibbs and Terje Solsvik
OSLO, Nov 1 Shareholders of Norway's DNO
approved an effective merger with Dubai-based firm RAK
Petroleum on Tuesday after RAK made several concessions to
opponents of the deal who had feared a too-powerful RAK in the
merged firm and dilution of DNO shares.
The transaction, effectively an all-shares purchase by DNO
of RAK's oil and gas operating subsidiaries, passed with support
from shareholders representing 76 percent of shares voting.
"It was a very strong endorsement," said Bijan
Mossavar-Rahmani, who chairs the boards of both DNO and RAK, the
latter already having a 30-percent stake in DNO.
"It's great to have DNO's large and small shareholders come
together like this," he said.
He said the deal would likely close in early January, after
RAK's own board in Dubai votes on it.
RAK would then receive $250 million worth of DNO shares
valued at 9.50 Norwegian crowns per share, increasing its stake
in DNO to more than 40 percent, though Mossavar-Rahmani has
pledged to cut its stake back to 30 percent by the end of 2012.
DNO's share price rose 2.1 percent on Tuesday to 6.7 crowns,
while the main Oslo bourse index plunged 4.24 percent
on the Greek government's surprise call for a referendum on the
euro zone bailout package.
The merger deal values DNO at $1.6 billion. Its main asset
is the big Tawke field in Kurdistan, while RAK operates fields
in the Gulf off Oman and the United Arab Emirates.
Mossavar-Rahmani had faced opposition to the merger on fears
that RAK's enlarged stake would give it de facto control of the
Oslo-based company.
In addition to promising to shrink RAK's stake in DNO back
to 30 percent, Mossavar-Rahmani said he would support putting a
representative of small shareholders on the DNO board.
He dealt with dilution worries by saying RAK would accept
fewer new DNO shares and more treasury shares than originaly
agreed in payment for RAK's oil and gas assets.
A separate board proposal to issue 100 million new shares in
connection with a planned London listing was rejected after RAK
allowed a sceptical shareholder group to vote on its behalf.
After the vote some opponents continued to criticise the
merger, saying RAK Petroleum -- whose shares are closely held in
the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia -- remains an enigma
with poorly understood assets.
"We've still been given way too little information to judge
whether this is a good deal or a bad deal," said Ketil Forland,
a leading opponent of the deal.
Former DNO Chairman Berge Gerdt Larsen, who was ousted from
his seat by Mossavar-Rahmani in June, said RAK's attempt to
revitalise an old Gulf field off the Emirates coast was "a
fiasco" whose costs would now fall to DNO.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)