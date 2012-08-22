(Repeats to additional subscribers)

OSLO Aug 22 Norwegian oil firm DNO International booked a second-quarter loss as expected on Wednesday and said it was on track to ramp up production at its prize Tawke field in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

DNO said it was on track to ramp up gross production at Tawke to 100,000 barrels of oil per day by the end of the year and it has earmarked 765 million crowns ($130.21 million) over the next six months for exploration, development and production activities.

For the quarter, the firm booked a net loss of 176.2 million crowns after a profit of 162.9 a year earlier, as it took a charge related to a production sharing agreement with the Kurdistan regional government.

The loss was in line with the company's earlier announcement. ($1 = 5.8752 Norwegian krone) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)