OSLO Aug 22 Norwegian oil firm DNO
International booked a second-quarter loss as expected
on Wednesday and said it was on track to ramp up production at
its prize Tawke field in Iraq's Kurdistan region.
DNO said it was on track to ramp up gross production at
Tawke to 100,000 barrels of oil per day by the end of the year
and it has earmarked 765 million crowns ($130.21 million) over
the next six months for exploration, development and production
activities.
For the quarter, the firm booked a net loss of 176.2 million
crowns after a profit of 162.9 a year earlier, as it took a
charge related to a production sharing agreement with the
Kurdistan regional government.
The loss was in line with the company's earlier
announcement.
($1 = 5.8752 Norwegian krone)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)