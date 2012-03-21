GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks pare losses, dollar flounders as lift from Fed, Mnuchin wanes
OSLO, March 21 Norwegian oil firm DNO International has found a rich source of oil in a part of its prize Tawke oilfield in northern Iraq, the firm said on Wednesday.
The well, called Tawke-16, was drilled to probe the unexplored northern flank of the fied. It flowed at a cumulative rate in excess of 25,000 barrels per day and encountered over 350 metres of gross continuous oil column, said DNO.
"Tawke-16 likely is the most prolific well drilled so far in this field by the company," Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani, DNO International's Executive Chairman, said in a statement.
DNO, which has a 55 percent stake in the field, aims for Tawke to produce 100,000 barrels per day before year-end. The other partners in the field are Genel (25 percent) and the Kurdistan Regional Government (20 percent). (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
