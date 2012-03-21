* DNO affirms output target of 100,000 bpd by year-end

* Shares up 13 pct (Adds shares, quotes by DNO)

OSLO, March 21 Norwegian oil firm DNO International has found a rich source of oil in a part of its Tawke oilfield in northern Iraq that will help to support its output goal for the field this year, boosting its shares by 13 percent on Wednesday.

DNO, which explores and produces oil and gas in Iraq and Yemen and plans to expand activities in North Africa and the Middle East, is aiming for Tawke to produce 100,000 barrels per day before the end of this year.

The firm drilled a well on the until-now unexplored northern flank of its field, which flowed at a cumulative rate in excess of 25,000 barrels per day, said DNO. The well encountered over 350 metres of gross continuous oil column.

"Tawke-16 likely is the most prolific well drilled so far in this field by the company," DNO's executive chairman, Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani, said in a statement.

The oil find would help affirm the company's output target for the year, a DNO spokesman told Reuters, declining to say how many barrels of oil in reserves may lay buried underground.

Preliminary estimates suggested that the northern part of the field may contain some 500 million barrels of oil equivalent, DNO said in its fourth-quarter report.

DNO has a 55 percent stake in the field. The other partners in the field are London-listed Genel (25 percent), established last year when the bid vehicle of former BP chief executive Tony Hayward bought Turkey's Genel Enerji, and the Kurdistan Regional Government (20 percent).

Shares in DNO were up 13 percent at 0910 GMT, outperforming an Oslo benchmark index up 0.5 percent. Shares in Genel were up 2 percent. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen and Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Mark Potter)