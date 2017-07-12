FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 hours ago
Italy's doBank sets IPO price at 9 euros per share
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 12 hours ago

Italy's doBank sets IPO price at 9 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Italy's doBank IPO-DOBA.MI said on Wednesday it set the price for its initial public offering at 9 euros per share, giving the Italian bad loan manager a market value of 704 million euros ($803 million), excluding treasury shares.

The group said it would fully exercise the option to increase its offer, putting on the market 44.3 percent of its share capital. It will start trading on the Milan stock exchange on July 14.

Citigroup, JPMorgan, UniCredit acted as joint global coordinators and joint book-runners for the IPO and Banca Akros was co-lead manager. ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.