Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 23 Docdata Nv
* Revenue and results are significantly lower compared to Q1 2013
* Has closed Q1 2014 with a profit
* Revenue of Docdata decreased in Q1 2014 compared to Q1 2013.
* This previously announced decrease will continue during 2014 and will result in a lower revenue and operating profit of docdata, as well as of group, for 2014 compared to 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)