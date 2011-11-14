* Document battles a problem for examiners

* Regulators may look harder at firms that say "no"

* Firms can cooperate and stay in control

By Suzanne Barlyn

Nov 14 Arguing with regulators about handing over documents during examinations can be a sure-fire way for securities firms to trigger a deeper look into their businesses.

That doesn't stop some securities firms from trying.

Battles over documents are a recurring problem for examiners, regulators recently told a group of compliance professionals.

Companies "fight us tooth and nail," said Norm Champ, deputy director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations.

Firms are especially reluctant to turn over documents that they fear will make them look bad to regulators, such as disclosing details about an adviser's outside business activity that a firm didn't pre-approve.

But the strategy often backfires. Failing to provide certain documents often leaves regulators wondering if a firm has more to hide. That can mean they'll probe harder and stick around longer to find out.

Refusing also can mean penalties, suspensions or sometimes even being thrown out of the business. But firms can use strategies to cooperate with regulators while staying in control. Here are five top tips:

TACKLE THE NEGATIVE

Examiners already know a lot about a firm before their visit, so don't be evasive if they ask about something negative, said Nancy Lininger, head of The Consortium, a compliance consultancy in Camarillo, California. "They have done their homework on you by reviewing results of prior regulatory exams and inspecting enforcement databases," she said. But don't share other details unless they ask, she said.

SPACE IT OUT

Regulators may ask for more documents than firms can give at once, such as years of email copies stored on outside databases. Don't whine. Instead, ask to do it in stages, said Matthew Farley, a securities lawyer for Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP in New York. "I don't think the regulators understand what satisfying some of these requests in bulk means," he said. "You just can't sit down at a computer and Google." Programmers often need time to figure out how to find and extract the data, he said. Take the request to a supervisor if the examiner won't agree, he said.

BE ORGANIZED

Telling examiners that your firm can't find what they're requesting may among the worst reasons for not turning over documents. Firms should start getting organized as soon as they receive a document request letter - usually about two weeks before the exam. That way, staff can quickly locate items when examiners arrive. Examiners judge whether a firm is organized within ten minutes after they arrive, said the Consortium's Lininger. "If you appear organized, examiners will likely scan the documents," she said. But disorganized firms are more likely to receive a fine-tooth treatment.

KEEP IT RELEVANT

Some of the biggest battles are about document requests that securities firms say aren't relevant to their businesses, according to David Paulukaitis, a managing director with Mainstay Capital Markets Consultants Inc. in Atlanta. The issue often crops up when regulators ask to see records from a company that's affiliated with the firm, but not subject to the regulator's authority. Securities firms should cooperate if the company helps with its capitalization or runs other funds into the business. But if there's no link, regulators have to explain why the request is relevant. If they can't, firms don't have to provide the information, he said.

STOP THE FREE-FOR-ALL

There's a balance between cooperating and giving examiners a free-for-all. Some examiners may ask to open file cabinets and pluck out files at random. Think ahead about ways to control those situations. For example, offer examiners a list of clients and suggest they randomly choose some names. Then get those files for the examiners, to keep them from rifling through your records, said Lininger. The strategy gives compliance staff some leverage over the process without letting examiners feel that a fight is brewing, she said.

