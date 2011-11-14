* Document battles a problem for examiners
* Regulators may look harder at firms that say "no"
* Firms can cooperate and stay in control
By Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 14 Arguing with regulators about handing
over documents during examinations can be a sure-fire way for
securities firms to trigger a deeper look into their
businesses.
That doesn't stop some securities firms from trying.
Battles over documents are a recurring problem for
examiners, regulators recently told a group of compliance
professionals.
Companies "fight us tooth and nail," said Norm Champ,
deputy director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's Office of Compliance Inspections and
Examinations.
Firms are especially reluctant to turn over documents that
they fear will make them look bad to regulators, such as
disclosing details about an adviser's outside business activity
that a firm didn't pre-approve.
But the strategy often backfires. Failing to provide
certain documents often leaves regulators wondering if a firm
has more to hide. That can mean they'll probe harder and stick
around longer to find out.
Refusing also can mean penalties, suspensions or sometimes
even being thrown out of the business. But firms can use
strategies to cooperate with regulators while staying in
control. Here are five top tips:
TACKLE THE NEGATIVE
Examiners already know a lot about a firm before their
visit, so don't be evasive if they ask about something
negative, said Nancy Lininger, head of The Consortium, a
compliance consultancy in Camarillo, California. "They have
done their homework on you by reviewing results of prior
regulatory exams and inspecting enforcement databases," she
said. But don't share other details unless they ask, she said.
SPACE IT OUT
Regulators may ask for more documents than firms can give
at once, such as years of email copies stored on outside
databases. Don't whine. Instead, ask to do it in stages, said
Matthew Farley, a securities lawyer for Drinker Biddle & Reath
LLP in New York. "I don't think the regulators understand what
satisfying some of these requests in bulk means," he said. "You
just can't sit down at a computer and Google." Programmers
often need time to figure out how to find and extract the data,
he said. Take the request to a supervisor if the examiner won't
agree, he said.
BE ORGANIZED
Telling examiners that your firm can't find what they're
requesting may among the worst reasons for not turning over
documents. Firms should start getting organized as soon as they
receive a document request letter - usually about two weeks
before the exam. That way, staff can quickly locate items when
examiners arrive. Examiners judge whether a firm is organized
within ten minutes after they arrive, said the Consortium's
Lininger. "If you appear organized, examiners will likely scan
the documents," she said. But disorganized firms are more
likely to receive a fine-tooth treatment.
KEEP IT RELEVANT
Some of the biggest battles are about document requests
that securities firms say aren't relevant to their businesses,
according to David Paulukaitis, a managing director with
Mainstay Capital Markets Consultants Inc. in Atlanta. The issue
often crops up when regulators ask to see records from a
company that's affiliated with the firm, but not subject to the
regulator's authority. Securities firms should cooperate if the
company helps with its capitalization or runs other funds into
the business. But if there's no link, regulators have to
explain why the request is relevant. If they can't, firms don't
have to provide the information, he said.
STOP THE FREE-FOR-ALL
There's a balance between cooperating and giving examiners
a free-for-all. Some examiners may ask to open file cabinets
and pluck out files at random. Think ahead about ways to
control those situations. For example, offer examiners a list
of clients and suggest they randomly choose some names. Then
get those files for the examiners, to keep them from rifling
through your records, said Lininger. The strategy gives
compliance staff some leverage over the process without letting
examiners feel that a fight is brewing, she said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by
Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)