TOKYO Oct 7 Japan's NTT DoCoMo Inc
said on Monday that its mobile phone subscriptions in September
marked a record monthly fall, with limited stocks for the
popular new iPhone 5 handsets taking a toll on the country's
largest mobile carrier.
DoCoMo said subscriptions dropped by 66,800 in September, in
stark contrast to rivals KDDI Corp and SoftBank Corp
which saw large increases in the number of subscribers
as they had ample stocks of the iPhone 5 to meet demand.
DoCoMo, until recently the only major Japanese mobile
carrier that did not offer the iPhone, began selling the popular
handsets in September.