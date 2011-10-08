* Bankruptcy Judge denies team expanded access request

* Says court's focus to remain on Dodgers and MLB

Oct 7 U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross denied a request by the Los Angeles Dodgers to expand the team's access to data regarding Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig's handling of other teams.

"The court's focus is and shall remain on LAD and Mr. McCourt on the one hand and the commissioner on the other," Gross said, referring to the Dodgers, their owner Frank McCourt and commissioner Selig.

"The discovery LAD seeks would improperly shift the spotlight to the 29 other teams," he said in a filing released on Friday.

The MLB declined comment, while the Dodgers took the ruling like good sports.

"We appreciate Judge Gross' careful consideration of our arguments. We look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate that Commissioner Selig has not acted in good faith with respect to the Dodgers, and that the Dodgers have fully complied with the Baseball Agreements and have not engaged in any wrongdoing," the Dodgers said in a statement,

An evidentiary hearing in the contentious Dodgers bankruptcy case is set to begin on Oct. 31 as the two sides continue to spar over control of the team and the Dodgers' plan to auction its TV rights.

The team, which filed for bankruptcy in June, wants to move forward with an auction of its broadcast rights. The auction is expected to help refinance the team and allow McCourt hold onto it after bankruptcy.

MLB has disputed the team's need for bankruptcy and have questioned McCourt's personal interests and spending. [ID:nS1E78Q0MD].

Judge Gross of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware last week scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Oct 31, Nov 1, 2 and 4.

The case is In re: Los Angeles Dodgers LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12010.

