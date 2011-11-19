- Nov 18 Fox Sports has
asked a bankruptcy court late Friday to dismiss bankruptcy cases
against the Los Angeles Dodgers, saying they "fail the test of
good faith" and are an attempt to extract more money from deals
to the baseball club's telecast rights.
In a motion to dismiss a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in
Delaware, Fox, which broadcasts Dodgers games, said that it was
time for club owner Frank McCourt to "stand down" and dismiss
the bankruptcy proceedings after having reached a settlement
earlier this month with Major League Baseball over control of
the team and agreeing to sell the Dodgers.
Instead of exiting bankruptcy after striking the deal,
McCourt is now using the process as "a contract avoidance
device" to help it escape old deals and strike lucrative new
ones, Fox alleged in its motion.
" is now clear that there was never a valid bankruptcy
purpose for these cases," Fox Sports wrote in its motion. "From
the outset, these bankruptcy cases have been an elaborate
contrivance by a desperate McCourt, who needs to generate more
cash to fund his divorce settlement, lifestyle and other
personal obligations."
A spokesman for the Dodgers called the motion "an act of
utter desperation by Fox."
As part of its settlement earlier this month with McCourt,
MLB agreed to drop its opposition to the team's plan to sell
future media rights, a source told Reuters.
But in order to sell the media rights to games beginning in
2014, the team plans to alter an exclusive negotiating period
with Fox, operating as Prime Ticket. Fox opposes these changes,
saying in a court filing late Wednesday that they were intended
to "transfer additional economic value" to McCourt.
Fox has also accused the team of contacting other potential
bidders for the media rights, violating Fox's exclusive
negotiating right.
Fox, a division of News Corp, asked the court to
postpone a hearing on the Dodgers' media rights request until it
considers the request to end the bankruptcy. In Friday's filing,
Fox said Prime Tickets remains "ready, willing and able" to
perform under its current telecast agreement with the Dodgers.
The Dodgers filed for bankruptcy in June after the MLB
commissioner, Bud Selig, rejected the team's proposal to sell
the rights to broadcast its games for $3 billion.
While McCourt and Selig have agreed to a settlement, they
have not said how they plan to sell the team in a way that
satisfies both sides.
The bankruptcy case is: Los Angeles Dodgers LLC, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No.11-12010.
