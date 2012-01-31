SEOUL Jan 31 South Korean retailer E-Land Group confirmed on Tuesday it had formed a consortium to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers that was among the short-listed bidders for the storied team, which local media estimate is worth around $1.2 billion-$1.5 billion.

E-Land declined to elaborate on the members of its consortium and said its potential investment in the Dodgers was aimed at diversifying into new business areas. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)